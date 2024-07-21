Miss Teen BW impresses in India

Continuing the country’s proud recent record on the world stage, Miss Teen Botswana, Onkatlile Koolatotse, impressed in India and was crowned Miss Teen International 3rd Princess.

On her way to 4th place, the 17-year-old stunner blew the competition away in the Miss Popular category, winning the award with 68, 890 voting points to secure automatic passage to the Top 8. Koolatotse’s total in this section was more than double the 33, 795 managed by second place Miss Cambodia!

The teen enjoyed further success in the Miss National Costume part of the competition, dazzling the judges in a Baobab inspired dress to take the category.

Showing she has the poise and intelligence to go with her God-given good looks, the local beauty thrived in the high-pressure Q & A session during Sunday’s finale.

Given the question, ‘Restrictions and bands are put on women in many countries; how do you believe we can improve it?’ Koolatotse responded, “Being raised in a patriarchal system I understand how being restricted feels like.

“But it’s time for us women to take our stand, it’s time for us to take that risk and stand up, for if we don’t know one else will. So my message to every woman out there is take that leap of faith!”

Although she fell agonizingly short of the title, Koolatotse was in high spirits during an exclusive chat with Voice Entertainment, admitting never in her wildest dreams did she expect to make it so far.

“I honestly was super shocked to even make the top eight; when you work really hard for something and it eventually pays off it just feels so surreal. Hearing my country’s name being announced in the top five was also just so shocking, I didn’t imagine myself making it that far realistically. But I did, and I didn’t really think further above what would happen next, I was just super excited how far we made it,” she said.

Koolatotse will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of another Miss Teen International success story, with current Miss Botswana, Anicia Gaothusi finishing the pageant as 2nd Princess back in 2019.