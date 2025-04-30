Not Over Yet

*In-laws appeal Khama’s family feud ruling

A marathon case of an estranged wife and her in laws which played out

at Palapye Customary court a fortnight ago is far from over. Following a

crushing defeat in Palapye a fortnight ago, Banyana Ramotswiri

Seema’s in laws are appealing the ruling made by Kgosi Peter Seretse

Khama.

Estranged wife dragged her in laws before Bangwato regent

complaining of abuse, deprivation and harassment.

Ramotswiri told court that her in laws have made her life a living hell

ever since her husband was convicted to a two year sentence.

She said her once loving in laws then blamed her for their son’s

incarceration, and resorted to bullying her and denying access to

property and assets she co-owned with her husband.

In his ruling, Kgosi Khama asked the in laws tom return everything they

had taken from her, as they did not have any written agreement giving

them access to Banyana and Seema’s property and finances.

Khama said what the in laws did bordered on theft as the two are still

legally married.

“In the absence of her husband Banyana is the rightful person to be in

charge of everything they own, including finances,” ruled Khama.