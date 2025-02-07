Putting a colour on cancer

World Cancer Day Colour Run takes off

Hundreds of cancer survivors, well-wishers, kids and fitness fanatics are expected to throng the old Francistown Stadium tomorrow (Saturday) for the World Cancer Day Colour Run.

World Cancer Day was on January 4th, under the theme “United by Unique”, a reminder that every cancer journey matters, and that collective action is key to ensuring compassionate, equitable care for all.

The Minister of Health Dr Stephen Modise will officiate at this weekend’s event organized by Fighters Supporters Group (FSG), a cancer awareness non-profit making organization founded by a survivor Patricia Solomon.

In an interview with The Voice, Solomon said the day is aimed at raising awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment, while uniting communities in solidarity.

She said the “colour run” concept involves participants being showered with vibrant colored powders during a walk or run, with each color representing a specific type of cancer.

“Pink for instance represents breast cancer, while blue is for prostate,” she said.

She said she founded FSG while on her chemotherapy bed in 2016, which she officially registered in 2021.

“Its mission was to empower cancer survivors, fighters and caregivers. We wanted a platform to share knowledge because we’ve all been through it,” she said.

Solomon said FSG created a survivor network, where information on chemotherapy, its side effects and general information about nutrition and heathy living is shared.

“The colour run amplifies this year’s theme of “United by Unique”, and amplifies its mission by celebrating the diversity of cancer experiences while emphasizing collective strength in the fight against the disease. This theme underscores that every cancer journey, survivor, caregiver, and advocate is distinct, yet all are united in purpose, hope, and action,” Solomon said.

She said activities on the day will include games such sack race, tug of war, traditional games, kids corner and screening by the District Health Management Team (DHMT) and Riverside Clinic.

“There’ll also be a 5km run from the stadium, across the railway line and on the A1 road towards Dumela Industrial.

Tickets are on sale at Spar(Nswazi and Nzano), Francistown and Tati Choppies for P150 single, P200 double and P50 for kids.