Teachers killed today in crime of passion

Developing Story: Two Nshakazhogwe Primary School teachers lost their lives in a suspected crime of passion this morning around 6am when a car plowed into them at a bus stop in Sebina.

Reports indicate that a middle aged man from Sebina rammed his car into a group of people that included his girlfriend, killing two instantly and seriously injuring two others.

Tutume Police Station Commander Superintendent Lesego Kgosiemang confirmed the fatal incident but witheld further details on the tragedy as investigations are ongoing.

The Voice Online has learnt that the other injured parties, including the driver, have since been transferred to Nyangagwe Hospital where they remain in critical condition, fighting for their lives.

More details to follow