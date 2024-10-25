Public approve as Ramoreboli takes charge of Zebras

On Wednesday (October 23, 2024), six days after Didier da Rosa’s abrupt departure, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) finally confirmed what everyone in local football long suspected, Morena Ramoreboli will take charge of the Zebras on an interim basis.

The highly-respected Jwaneng Galaxy boss is tasked with finishing the job the Frenchman started: getting Botswana to next year’s AFCON.

For just the second time in their history, the Zebras are on the cusp of qualification to Africa’s showpiece tournament, set for Morocco in December 2025.

The national team host Mauritania in Francistown on 11 November knowing a win would seal their progression. They then wrap up their qualifying campaign with a daunting trip to Egypt eight days later.

Even the most optimistic of Zebras fans would admit BW are likely to find the going tough in the Pharaoh’s back yard, placing even more importance on the game in Ghetto.

In the 44-year-old Ramoreboli, the BFA have put their trust in a Coach who has made winning a happy habit in recent years.

As well as guiding Galaxy to back-to-back league titles, the South African added the Orange FA Cup to his crammed CV earlier this year. He also boasts an impressive record on the continent, taking the Gala Nation to the group stages of the CAF Champions League twice.

Ramoreboli, who joined the diamond giant’s in August 2021, already has international experience, spearheading South Africa’s COSAFA Cup glory in 2021.

Even by his high standards, Wednesday’s appointment marked a whirlwind two days for the tactician, who the night before saw his Galaxy side beat title rivals Township Rollers 1-0 under floodlights at the National Stadium.

After the game, Ramoreboli was quizzed on the rumours linking him with the Zebras post.

“Taking the responsibility of leading the nation is a responsibility that needs someone who is willing to die. Botswana has been very good to me and one would have to say if you are being tasked to go and try and help the nation, why not?” was his response.

Less than 24 hours later, he was indeed tasked with helping the nation!

It was a decision that won much public praise, with the majority of football fans voicing their approval at the BFA’s choice – embarrassingly, in the communiqué announcing the news, BFA managed to spell Ramoreboli’s name incorrectly!

PUBLIC REACTION TO RAMOREBOLI’S APPOINTMENT

TUMIE ODOH TAZIBA: I just hope BFA accords him relevant support, otherwise the guy is capable of leading us to the 2nd AFCON qualification

ALLEN MOKUTE: Good decision. Just need all the support and God has the final say. I believe this is our time to qualify for the next AFCON

SERE DIKGANG: This man has shown love to our football. Congratulations Morena. We believe in you

PHANTHERA SESOA: A simple and yet best decision BFA has ever taken in the last 15 years

TEBEGO THEBEYAME: He can win it for Botswana. I trust him

KEIKANETSWE KEIKANETSWE: Let’s try him, he has proven to be the best in Botswana

TSHEPHO RANNATSHE: Thanks BFA management, now we going to qualify for AFCON. That what a good manager does, good decision

KOZIBA MALATSI: Good decision. He knows all the players and has proved with Jwaneng that he is a good manager

VALDES GOLWE: Go and make us proud and take that position forever, I have so much faith in you coach.

SEABELO DISEKO: Let’s hammer Mauritania 3-0…then we good to go

RAS JAHROSE RANTS: Phillimon Makhwengwe, the only master of Kga Tsho! I know. Should have been given a chance , then this guy to take over after.