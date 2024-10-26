NewsPolitics

BCP -IEC urgent case before Maun High Court tomorrow

Francinah Baaitse
Francinah Baaitse
DETERMINED: Saleshando

Maun high court will tomorrow, Sunday 27 October 2024 hear an urgent application filed against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) by Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and its leader Dumelang Saleshando.

A panel of three judges has been set to hear the case in which BCP is seeking certain declaration orders aimed at compelling IEC to among others avail to them a soft copy of the 2024 general election’s amalgamated voter’s roll and further publish the same voter’s roll in its website.

Further BCP wants IEC to submit to court a list of electorates who have been issued with more than one voter registration card.

The matter will be heard before Justice Godfrey Nthomiwa as a presiding judge and two other judges, Jennifer Dube and Taboka Slave.

