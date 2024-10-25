NewsSports

Letsile leads the way

POPULAR: Schoolboy is miles ahead in the public vote

Schoolboy cruising to ‘Male Athlete of the Year’

Olympic hero, Letsile Tebogo is on course for more international glory, with the 21-year-old miles ahead in the World Athletics Awards for Male Athlete of the Year.

With voting in the public poll open until midnight on Sunday (27 October), just like he does so often on the track, Schoolboy has opened up a considerable lead over his opponents.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Letsile is one of six up for Male Athlete of the Year

At the time of going to press on Wednesday evening, the Kanye Kid had already received 96, 000 votes in the space of just two days.

His nearest challenger, Kenya’s 800m Olympic champion, Emmanuel Wanyoni, was lagging way behind on 12, 000.

Meanwhile, Letsile’s great rival on track, Noah Lyles seems to be out of the race already, with just 1, 700 people voting for the American.

To cast your vote, simply go to World Athletics’ Facebook page and ‘like’ Letsile’s picture – there you have it Batswana, you know what to do!

