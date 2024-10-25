Letsile leads the way

Schoolboy cruising to ‘Male Athlete of the Year’

Olympic hero, Letsile Tebogo is on course for more international glory, with the 21-year-old miles ahead in the World Athletics Awards for Male Athlete of the Year.

With voting in the public poll open until midnight on Sunday (27 October), just like he does so often on the track, Schoolboy has opened up a considerable lead over his opponents.

At the time of going to press on Wednesday evening, the Kanye Kid had already received 96, 000 votes in the space of just two days.

His nearest challenger, Kenya’s 800m Olympic champion, Emmanuel Wanyoni, was lagging way behind on 12, 000.

Meanwhile, Letsile’s great rival on track, Noah Lyles seems to be out of the race already, with just 1, 700 people voting for the American.

To cast your vote, simply go to World Athletics’ Facebook page and ‘like’ Letsile’s picture – there you have it Batswana, you know what to do!