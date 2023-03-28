Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Promised land

By

Published

Promised land
NOT AMUSED: Some of the residents

Landboard somersaults on masimo compensation deal
Gabane residents resolve to petition Mzwinila

Disgruntled Gabane residents are fuming over what they view as betrayal by the Kweneng landboard in the acquisition of their fields.

Many years after Mogoditshane Sub-Landboard acquired their fields and compensating them with plots, the authorities appear to have reneged on the agreement and residents have been told the exercise was unlawful.

The residents say they had no reason not to believe the Sub Landboard’s Compensation-in-Kind model that prescribed that field owners be compensated...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

News

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...

17/01/2023

Business

Love for leather

*MKLA Africa making a mark

13/12/2022
A supernatural calling A supernatural calling

Entertainment

A supernatural calling

Traditional healer tells his story Back in March, respected traditional doctor Rabeisane and his magic bowl became headline news. Not for the first time,...

15/11/2022
The brains behind GUC The brains behind GUC

Business

The brains behind GUC

MEET THE BOSS Although relatively content in his career as a secondary school teacher, in 2006 Dr Antoney Joseph saw an opportunity and grabbed...

08/11/2022
AP/BCP invade Molepolole AP/BCP invade Molepolole

News

AP/BCP invade Molepolole

Ndaba and Saleshando's first public appearance together since UDC split The bromance between the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will...

08/11/2022
Big weekend Fri 28 October 2022 Big weekend Fri 28 October 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 28 October 2022

DJ Gouveia releases love singles RB2 Presenter Dj Gouveia has released two love songs; Side Chick and Chikonde. The track side chick s about...

28/10/2022
Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022 Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022

Friday fun in Shoshong Putting their talents to good use, artists from Shoshong will host a fund-raising show on Friday, with the proceeds going...

21/10/2022
For the love of travel For the love of travel

Business

For the love of travel

See the world with Nature Lovers Considering her impressive, varied business background, it’s hard to believe Koketso Humu only turned 33 last month. With...

06/09/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.