DJ remanded for stealing sweets

A 27-year-old man’s problematic sweet tooth has landed him in deep trouble as he was ordered to spend five days in police cells awaiting trial for allegedly stealing chocolates.

Tsholofelo Clifford appeared before Gaborone West Customary Court on Wednesday morning to answer for his petty crime. According to the charge sheet, the accused on March 7th allegedly stole three cadbury chocolates each worth P13.95 from G-West Phase 1 Spar.

Clifford was apparently caught red handed by security officers as he was making his way out of the establishment.

He however pleaded not guilty to the cha...