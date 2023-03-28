Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DJ remanded for stealing sweets

By

Published

DJ remanded for stealing sweets
SHAMED: DJ Shoono

A 27-year-old man’s problematic sweet tooth has landed him in deep trouble as he was ordered to spend five days in police cells awaiting trial for allegedly stealing chocolates.

Tsholofelo Clifford appeared before Gaborone West Customary Court on Wednesday morning to answer for his petty crime. According to the charge sheet, the accused on March 7th allegedly stole three cadbury chocolates each worth P13.95 from G-West Phase 1 Spar.

Clifford was apparently caught red handed by security officers as he was making his way out of the establishment.

He however pleaded not guilty to the cha...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Mother in court for cruel punishment Mother in court for cruel punishment

News

Mother in court for cruel punishment

A Kumakwane woman was this week hauled before a Molepolole Magistrates Court accused of tying her daughter’s hands and legs with a rope and...

1 hour ago
Family fallout Family fallout

News

Family fallout

*Mum and son charged with breaking uncle's arm

1 week ago
Spar employee in a twist over stolen spaghetti Spar employee in a twist over stolen spaghetti

News

Spar employee in a twist over stolen spaghetti

A man who worked for Spar supermarket at Riverwalk Mall has landed himself in a slight pickle for stealing three packets of spaghetti from...

1 week ago
Deadly insult Deadly insult

News

Deadly insult

*Woman bludgeoned to death for insulting friend's late father

1 week ago
Inquest into Sasa Klass plane crash nears completion Inquest into Sasa Klass plane crash nears completion

News

Inquest into Sasa Klass death nears completion

*Two witnesses, an Investigating Officer and a civilian to testify last

1 week ago
Goat 'rapist' jailed Goat 'rapist' jailed

News

Goat ‘rapist’ jailed

*Sex with sister-in-law's livestock gets man locked up

1 week ago
Where did the money come from? Where did the money come from?

News

Where did the money come from?

*Duo caught with P279, 800 cash at F/town bus rank *Herdboy found with P9, 000 in back pocket

14/03/2023

News

Slain in his sleep

Hundreds of interested onlookers piled into the Francistown Magistrates Court last Tuesday morning as a woman was arraigned for the weekend murder of her...

14/03/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.