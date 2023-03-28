Manake nominated as Seboko’s replacement at PAP

You May Also Like
Politics
No BPF Elective Congress anytime soon In his update to party structures and members this week, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale did...
Entertainment
FAN GIRL Talk about being the ultimate fan girl!! This reveller here was spotted at the Afro Jazz Festival on Saturday going bananas over...
Politics
The use of IDs may well make it easier for criminals to move between Botswana and Namibia- Sennye Government of Botswana recently signed a...
Entertainment
Zenzele Hirschfeld of Zen Promotions hosted women at a bright Miss Millennium 2023 annual high tea to celebrate phenomenal, determined and courageous women. The...
Entertainment
THE PHILANTHROPIST WITH LOVE FOR HEAD Shaya has been looking up to one socialite with his philanthropist duties. The socialite who never misses any...
Finance
Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame will this afternoon (Monday) deliver government’s budget speech during the 2nd Meeting of the 12th Parliament. The Voice Reporter,...
News
Members of the public got a glimpse of the country’s history on Tuesday when the Government and Balete clashed at the Court of Appeal...