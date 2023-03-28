Connect with us

Manake nominated as Seboko's replacement at PAP

By

Published

Manake nominated as Seboko's replacement at PAP
STEPPIN G IN: Beauty Manake

Reatile Out, Greef In

After a caucus meeting held on Tuesday, the ruling party Botswana Democratic Party has replaced two members of the Pan African Parliament with two of its members, Assistant Minister of Trade and Investment Beauty Manake and Christian Greef.

The duo are replacing Kgosi Mosadi Seboko and Mephato Reatile respectively. BDP Chief Whip Liakat Kablay confirmed the replacements.

“It is true Honourable Manake will be replacing Kgosi Mosadi since we cannot reverse Parliament’s vote on her removal,” he said.

On the same day the party summoned Specially Elected Unity Do...

