Lefika Relay international budget stands at P4m

The much anticipated World Athletics Relay qualifiers scheduled for Gaborone on April 1st, 2023 are expected to cost close to P4 million.

The World Qualifying relays which will be held in Africa for the first time will afford local, regional, continental and other global athletes an opportunity to qualify for other international events such as the World Athletics Championships slated for Hungary in August 19th-27th and Paris Olympics next year in France.

The event will be hosted by Lefika Athletics Club on behalf of Botswana Athletics Association(BAA).

Without giving a breakdown of th...