Passport free travel between Botswana & Zim spark debate

Last week during the Kusi Ideas Festival, both Presidents of Botswana and Zimbabwe shared intentions to abolish the use of passports between citizens of both countries.

Although President Emmerson Mnangagwa seemed to imply that the passport free travel was going to happen “with immediate effect” in his delivery, the two president did however state that they were yet to begin deliberations with their country officials on this arrangement.

It may not be final yet, however, the proposed scrapping of passports has brought about mixed reactions from Batswana. The Voice recently took to the streets of Gaborone to find out the different views and sentiments held regarding the issue.

Potlako Bogatsu (27)

I am for it because it promotes the concept of “One Africa” which a lot of African countries are striving for. I think that opening up the borders can actually boost the economy to some extent, and make it cheaper to travel across African countries, whether it’s for travel, tourism or getting goods at a cheaper price.

I do however feel it should be regulated with mechanisms in place that answer the worries of Batswana because currently, a lot of people are worried that this will increase the crime rate which is already high.

Michael Matlhaga (42)

The fact that as soon as the news broke, hundreds of Zimbabweans flocked to the border trying to make way into Botswana, should be a red flag to our government. They are going to come in numbers, which I doubt our small country will be able to sustain. This is when the concept of survival of the fittest comes into play, and they will be forced into so many activities, in efforts to eke out a living here, which means the level of crime will probably be increased.

In my view, it is more disadvantageous than it is advantageous. It should be an exception to countries who are bringing in expertise and specialised skills, but all they are bringing in is cheap labour which will most certainly affect other Batswana who make a living off manual jobs.

Gladys Moje (65)

What the President is doing is not right at all! I wasn’t even aware that the same has been done in Namibia but I totally disagree with that. Why can’t all countries just stick to the use of Passports? This is making way for all sorts of criminals to make their way into our country to do whatever they want, as they please. I foresee chaos coming into our country, and Botswana will never be the same I tell you.

Where is President Masisi’s spirit of consultation and dialogue, because it seems he and the Zimbabwean President agreed on that without first speaking to Batswana, not even Members of Parliament who represent us? He should allow for Batswana to air their views, but I doubt that anyone will agree with it.

Omaatla Serope (20)

I don’t see anything wrong with that. As a matter of fact, I think it will benefit me a great deal because I plan on venturing into entrepreneurship and I need that easy access to suppliers. The way I see it, Botswana has a really small population and that would mean a bigger market for local entrepreneurs. As a business person, this is a great opportunity for local business and the economy at large. The same thing has been done in Namibia and I see nothing going wrong so far.

Sarah Mosweu (62)

Look around Main Mall and you will see them everywhere. There already are very few jobs, and the few that are there in the informal sector, they have taken from Batswana. They have already taken over so much, and they will do even worse should such a thing be allowed. They are going to disrupt the peace and tranquility that Botswana is known by.

The reality is that Zimbabweans here are often associated with criminal activity and it will worsen. For now they are in the city, however, this will allow them to even go deep in the villages to terrorise us. Government needs to rethink this.