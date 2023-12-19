Cherise on top

Duo dazzle in SA

After being crowned Miss Little Cross Country International in Mafikeng, South Africa last month, 11-year-old Cherise Chulu has her eye on bigger things, as she prepares for Malaysia 2024.

Together with Tshepo Mahudiri, 17, who won First Princess in the teen category, the two girls flew the flag for Botswana across the border as the pageant’s only foreigners.

According to the show’s International Director, Lesego Koonyaditse, the pageant is an annual event where country winners converge to compete for the International title under five categories: Little, Pre-teen, Teen, Miss and Mrs.

“The pageant is open for participants aged between five and 29 years, with different categories. The Mrs Category is open for contestants up to the age of 57,” she explained.

Since its inception three years ago, the pageant has only attracted participants from Botswana and South Africa.

However, the intention is to have participants from all over the region.

The stunning ladies competed in talent, national costume and the ramp walk.

Chulu is said to have stolen the show from the onset, catching the judges eye with her confidence and grace.

In addition to her glittering crown, the youngster received four other awards: Best Interview, Best Dressed, Best Ramp Model as well as the Best Amity Award.

She was previously crowned Queen at the Miss Little Kids and Teen Global Botswana in December 2022, but was unable to participate in the international finale due to financial constraints.

She will now take to the grand stage in Malaysia next year (date still to be confirmed), armed with even more confidence from the recent win. Mahudiri, meanwhile, just missed out on Malaysia, as only the winners will take part.