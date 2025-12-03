News

Overspeeding driver kills two pedestrians

Chawada Malabe
By
Chawada Malabe
1 Min Read
FILE PIC: Police are investigating the matter

Two pedestrians were tragically killed on Saturday evening when an overspeeding driver lost control of his vehicle in Ramotswa.

According to police, the driver of a Toyota RunX is suspected to have been driving at high speed when he attempted to dodge another car.

In the process, he veered off the road and struck the two victims, a 67-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who were pronounced dead upon arrival at the clinic.

Confirming the incident, Ramotswa Station commander Superintendent James Moikwathai said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether negligence or reckless driving contributed to the fatalities.

- Advertisement -

“This is a fresh incident, so investigations are ongoing to determine what would have led to such a tragedy,” said Moikwathai.

More Read

Dagga in the tuckshop
Two perish in house fire
Cattle rustle drama
Zimbabwean boss arrested over P240K job scam fraud

Police have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, particularly during weekends when there is traffic.

Share This Article
Previous Article Sefalana Gives Consumers Economic Injection
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
News

Healing hands, humble heart

News

Old treasure

News

‘Deadbeat’ dad pays up

News

‘Bucket baby’ dad pleads guilty

News

Cook in hot soup