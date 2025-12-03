Overspeeding driver kills two pedestrians

Two pedestrians were tragically killed on Saturday evening when an overspeeding driver lost control of his vehicle in Ramotswa.

According to police, the driver of a Toyota RunX is suspected to have been driving at high speed when he attempted to dodge another car.

In the process, he veered off the road and struck the two victims, a 67-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who were pronounced dead upon arrival at the clinic.

Confirming the incident, Ramotswa Station commander Superintendent James Moikwathai said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether negligence or reckless driving contributed to the fatalities.

“This is a fresh incident, so investigations are ongoing to determine what would have led to such a tragedy,” said Moikwathai.

Police have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, particularly during weekends when there is traffic.