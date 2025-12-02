Sefalana Gives Consumers Economic Injection

*Empowers 15 Customers Walk Away with Brand New Cars

*Life-Changing Hyperstore Celebration Changes Lives

In one of its most impactful customer reward moments to date, Sefalana has transformed the lives of 15 shoppers by handing over brand new Honda vehicles at its Block 3 Hyperstore.

The event drew emotional scenes as winners included an 18-year-old first-time car owner, an expecting mother, and even a customer who was hospitalised at the time of the draw but still emerged triumphant.

Speaking at the handover, Keletso Segwagwe, Sefalana Marketing Manager, said: “At Sefalana, we are not just in the business of retail — we are in the business of touching lives. Every store we open, every job we create, and every reward we give back reflects our deep commitment to the people of Botswana. These 15 cars are not just prizes; they are economic catalysts for families who trust us with their everyday shopping.”

The handover took place just one day after the opening of the new Sefalana store in Mmopane, underscoring the brand’s momentum in strengthening national presence and reinforcing its position as one of Botswana’s most dependable economic engines.

The 15 vehicles — a mix of Honda Amaze and Honda Elevate models — represent more than a celebration; they mark a strategic contribution to household economic resilience.

Whether used for mobility, entrepreneurial ventures, or family needs, these cars immediately uplift winners’ economic prospects.

Reaffirming Sefalana’s impact-driven philosophy, Segwagwe added: “These 15 cars are not merely giveaways. They are meaningful economic tools that open doors, shift possibilities, and reaffirm our promise to give back to the communities that support us.”

Sefalana — a proudly local enterprise with over 96% citizen ownership — has built a five-decade legacy centred on governance excellence, community upliftment, and sustainable expansion.

Over the past few years, the Group has accelerated its footprint, opening five new stores this year alone, including the newly launched Mmopane outlet.

Across Botswana, Sefalana continues to stimulate local value chains, create jobs, and strengthen community participation.

Its combination of strong balance sheet management, ethical governance, and customer-centric growth cements its role as one of the most trusted economic contributors in the country.