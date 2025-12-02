Business

Sefalana Gives Consumers Economic Injection

TheVoiceBW
By
TheVoiceBW
ByTheVoiceBW
Follow:
3 Min Read
GRATEFUL: Some of the lucky winners

*Empowers 15 Customers Walk Away with Brand New Cars
*Life-Changing Hyperstore Celebration Changes Lives

In one of its most impactful customer reward moments to date, Sefalana has transformed the lives of 15 shoppers by handing over brand new Honda vehicles at its Block 3 Hyperstore.

The event drew emotional scenes as winners included an 18-year-old first-time car owner, an expecting mother, and even a customer who was hospitalised at the time of the draw but still emerged triumphant.

Speaking at the handover, Keletso Segwagwe, Sefalana Marketing Manager, said: “At Sefalana, we are not just in the business of retail — we are in the business of touching lives. Every store we open, every job we create, and every reward we give back reflects our deep commitment to the people of Botswana. These 15 cars are not just prizes; they are economic catalysts for families who trust us with their everyday shopping.”

The handover took place just one day after the opening of the new Sefalana store in Mmopane, underscoring the brand’s momentum in strengthening national presence and reinforcing its position as one of Botswana’s most dependable economic engines.

- Advertisement -

The 15 vehicles — a mix of Honda Amaze and Honda Elevate models — represent more than a celebration; they mark a strategic contribution to household economic resilience.

More Read

Sefalana Gives Consumers Economic Injection
Flourishing
CEDA’s beef-up plan
Mining giants unite

Whether used for mobility, entrepreneurial ventures, or family needs, these cars immediately uplift winners’ economic prospects.

Reaffirming Sefalana’s impact-driven philosophy, Segwagwe added: “These 15 cars are not merely giveaways. They are meaningful economic tools that open doors, shift possibilities, and reaffirm our promise to give back to the communities that support us.”

Sefalana — a proudly local enterprise with over 96% citizen ownership — has built a five-decade legacy centred on governance excellence, community upliftment, and sustainable expansion.

More Read

Hatching new plans
Demystifying monetary policy
A growing concern
Dodgy dealings

Over the past few years, the Group has accelerated its footprint, opening five new stores this year alone, including the newly launched Mmopane outlet.

- Advertisement -

Across Botswana, Sefalana continues to stimulate local value chains, create jobs, and strengthen community participation.

Its combination of strong balance sheet management, ethical governance, and customer-centric growth cements its role as one of the most trusted economic contributors in the country.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Dagga in the tuckshop
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
Business

The struggle continues

WEB
Business

Digging deep

Business

Alive and kicking

Business

A bigger, and better BBNTF

CEDA: The agency's headquarteres
Business Latest News

CEDA Ordered to Pay Sacked Boss