Ostriches in FA Cup goal drought

*Goal Shy United scored one goal in the FA Cup campaign
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Coach Tawurai Mangwiro, Orange FA Cup, Orapa United
Click to comment
Hi, what are you looking for?
The semi-final of the Orange FA Cup has been narrowed to four teams, Gaborone United, Township Rollers, Masitaoka and Orapa United, with winners from...
GU and Popa clash twice in seven days This Saturday, capital city giants, Township Rollers and Gaborone United clash in the Premier League for...
Glory and revenge add extra sparkle to Orapa vs Galaxy Table-topping Jwaneng Galaxy will be eying both glory and revenge when they take on...
City Polar set sights on bringing GU down Sparkling in the Debswana First Division South, this Sunday, CrackIt City Polar will put their promotion...
Raging Reds promise Orange backlash after humbling defeat This weekend, Gaborone United briefly put their league troubles on hold as the Reds go in...
Zebras' Moroccan-bound as preparations heat up for AFCON Qualifiers As part of their build-up to the crucial double header with Equatorial Guinea in the...
On-the-spot Nico hold their nerve There was drama in the Dukwi dust on Sunday, Nico United needing penalties to overcome Division One minnows, Dukwi...