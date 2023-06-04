Baggy Blues qualifies for T20 Cup final

Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) senior national side qualified for the Africa Men's T20 Cup after reaching the finals of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) South and Central Region Qualifiers. The Baggy Blues are currently competing at the ACA South and Central against four Southern African teams, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritus, Eswatini, and Mozambique, and have won […]
In this article:Africa Cricket Association (ACA), Botswana Cricket Association (BCA), Sumod Damodar
