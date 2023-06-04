Connect with us

Baggy Blues qualifies for T20 Cup final

By

Published

GOING PLACES: The Baggy Blues

Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) senior national side qualified for the Africa Men's T20 Cup after reaching the finals of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) South and Central Region Qualifiers. The Baggy Blues are currently competing at the ACA South and Central against four Southern African teams, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritus, Eswatini, and Mozambique, and have won […]

