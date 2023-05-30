Orange FA Cup enters final lap

The semi-final of the Orange FA Cup has been narrowed to four teams, Gaborone United, Township Rollers, Masitaoka and Orapa United, with winners from this weekend's two fixtures qualifying for the final. Majatlhaga will play against the Ostriches at Royal Aria stadium on Saturday while GU will play against Mapalastina on Sunday at the national […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Former Zebras tactician Peter Buttle, Gaborone United, Jwaneng Galaxy, Masitaoka and Orapa United, Orange FA Cup, Pontsho Moloi, Royal Aria Stadium, Thabang Sesinyi, Township Rollers, Voice on Sports
Click to comment