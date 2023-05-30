Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Orange FA Cup enters final lap

By

Published

Orange FA Cup enters final lap
FIGHTING FOR GLORY: Gaborone United and Township Rollers

The semi-final of the Orange FA Cup has been narrowed to four teams, Gaborone United, Township Rollers, Masitaoka and Orapa United, with winners from this weekend's two fixtures qualifying for the final. Majatlhaga will play against the Ostriches at Royal Aria stadium on Saturday while GU will play against Mapalastina on Sunday at the national […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Tough times for music star Tough times for music star

News

Tough times for music star

Franco's truck seized for P80k debt Property and media mogul, Seyed Jamali has refused to be drawn into discussing the deal he had with...

1 day ago
Botswana meets AFCON bid deadline Botswana meets AFCON bid deadline

Sports

Botswana meets AFCON bid deadline

Botswana has this week submitted the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 bid book at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)...

1 day ago
Sink or swim Sink or swim

Sports

Sink or swim

VTM and Chadibe fight for the final promotion spot The scramble for a foothold into the country's elite football league continues this weekend with...

1 day ago
Marvellous Marcus Marvellous Marcus

Sports

Marvellous Marcus

Victory in Angola for rising tennis star Up against international players older and more experienced than him, Marcus Semane showed the heart of a...

23/05/2023
A diamond affair A diamond affair

Sports

A diamond affair

Glory and revenge add extra sparkle to Orapa vs Galaxy Table-topping Jwaneng Galaxy will be eying both glory and revenge when they take on...

23/05/2023
Oh what a week! Oh what a week!

Sports

Oh what a week!

GU and Popa clash twice in seven days This Saturday, capital city giants, Township Rollers and Gaborone United clash in the Premier League for...

23/05/2023
Return of the reds Return of the reds

Sports

Return of the reds

Tafic promoted after three years of pain Francistown’s blundering giant’s Tafic FC confirmed their promotion back to the Premier League in style on Saturday,...

16/05/2023
Southern showdown Southern showdown

Sports

Southern showdown

First Division South set for thrilling final day As far as finishes go, it doesn’t get much tighter than this! The Debswana First Division...

16/05/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.