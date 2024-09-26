Orange Botswana emerge as BW’s leading teleco

Customer base reaches 1.88 million in March

As of March 2024, figures from the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) show that Orange Botswana boasts a customer base of 1.88 million

For the first time in its 26-year history, Orange Botswana has emerged as the country’s leading Telecommunications Company.

As of March 2024, figures from the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) show that Orange boasts a customer base of 1.88 million.

Their rise to the top extends beyond subscriber numbers, with Orange outperforming its competitors across all major service categories, including mobile money, internet, and mobile services.

It signals a new era in Botswana’s telecommunications industry, as Orange now hold a 43 percent market share, with Mascom sitting second on 42 percent.

“Our success is not just about leading the market; it’s about driving economic growth for Botswana,” declared Orange Botswana CEO, Néné Maïga.

“By expanding our services and improving connectivity, we are laying the foundation for a stronger digital economy that will benefit all Batswana.”

Maïga attributes this success to the company’s strategic focus on innovation and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction.

“Our rise to the top is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our ability to adapt to the evolving needs of our customers. We have consistently invested in our infrastructure, digital transformation, and customer service, which has enabled us to excel in all areas of telecommunications,” Maïga continued.

In mobile services, Orange Botswana has expanded its network coverage and improved service quality, attracting more users and ensuring a reliable and high-quality experience.

In the realm of internet services, the company has been at the forefront of delivering fast and affordable connectivity, a critical component in today’s digitally driven world.

Orange Botswana’s mobile money services have also seen significant growth.

With 1.1 million mobile money subscribers in the country, Orange Money leads the market with 883, 778 subscribers, holding a commanding 78 percent market share.

Mobile money transactions in Botswana reached a value of P33.5 billion by December 2023, highlighting the sector’s robust growth and importance.

Orange Money CEO, Seabelo Pilane notes, “Our comprehensive approach to revolutionizing mobile money solutions is about empowering our customers and closing the financial gap. We are not just competing in the market; we are redefining it!”

According to BOCRA, Orange Botswana’s market share gains have been consistent since 2018. Their ascension to number one reflects the company’s strategic vision and effective execution under the leadership of CEO Maïga.

“We are proud to lead the market and set new benchmarks in the industry. Our focus remains on providing top-notch services across all aspects of telecommunications, ensuring we drive growth and connectivity in Botswana.”

In addition, Orange Botswana has shown gratitude to its team and customers for playing a pivotal role in the growth of the company.

“Our achievements would not have been possible without the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers. We are deeply thankful for their support and commitment,” added Maïga.

To further improve Batswana’s livelihood, Orange Botswana is driving social and economic development through initiatives like the Women’s Digital Centre, Orange FA Cup, and tree planting projects, empowering women, youth, and communities while promoting sustainability.

These initiatives underscore Orange Botswana’s commitment to driving social and economic development across the country.

The telecommunications company recently launched its ‘Bosso ke mang?’ campaign to celebrate this significant achievement and to further reinforce its commitment to advancing the growth of both Batswana and the country.

Orange Botswana’s Chief Marketing Officer, Yves Famien stated, “A boss knows what they want. They know what they stand for. They are unwavering in their convictions, and above all else, they own their space. For us at Orange, we believe that our leadership is the result of our clear commitment to continuously innovate and provide our customers with products and services that enhance their lives.”