BTC opens revamped Riverwalk store

Last Friday, Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) officially opened its newly revamped Riverwalk store to the public.

The grand opening was led by BTC Acting Managing Director, Boitumelo Paya, who expressed her enthusiasm about the new developments designed to serve the best interests of their customers.

“As an agile organization committed to excellence, it gives me immense pleasure to unveil the exciting changes we’ve been working on for the benefit of our customers. This transformation is not just a fresh look for us but a testament to our dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience,” Paya said.

She explained that the refurbishment aims to offer customers and stakeholders a more engaging, real-time, intuitive, and customer-focused experience, featuring innovative technology and personalized service.

“As a digitally driven organization, we are evolving from a traditional telecommunications company into a forward-thinking technology leader. This evolution is a core part of our digital transformation strategy, fueled by our commitment to meet the needs of today’s digital customer,” Paya added.

With the shop’s improvements, customers can now access services such as e-SIM conversions, online payments, device purchases, and real-time interactions with BTC’s online services.

Paya concluded by acknowledging the vital role customers play in the organization’s success.

“As we strive to deliver quality service, agility, and sustainability, this shop revamp represents our ongoing commitment to fulfilling our brand promise,” she said.