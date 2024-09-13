Autlwetse owes his Political survival to Masisi – Khama

Former President Seretse Khama Ian Khama has publicly criticised Botswana’s current Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kgotla Autlwetse, claiming that his political career is solely sustained by his allegiance to the current President, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

In an affidavit filed before the Maun High Court, where Khama is challenging the government’s refusal to appoint Peter Khama as Bangwato Regent (moemela kgosi), Khama did not hold back in his assessment of Autlwetse.

He accused the minister of prioritising loyalty to Masisi over his legal responsibilities.

“Minister Autlwetse owes his political survival and position as minister to President Masisi’s favour and his control of the BDP as party President. He is loyal to him instead of the statutory obligations he is entrusted to discharge,” Khama asserted.

Khama further claimed credit for Autlwetse’s loss in the Serowe North constituency during the 2019 general elections, attributing it to his own effective campaign for the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and against the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Despite his loss, Autlwetse’s political journey did not end.

He was nominated to Parliament and initially served as Assistant Minister under then-Minister of Local Government, Eric Molale.

His fortunes improved when he was promoted to a full ministerial position in January 2022 during a cabinet reshuffle.

However, Khama argues that Autlwetse’s rise is a result of his close relationship with Masisi, claiming, “The two are political allies with common political goals and interests.”

This statement was part of Khama’s broader argument to have High Court Judge, Itumeleng Segopolo, recuse himself from the ongoing case, citing Segopolo’s alleged close ties to Masisi.

The motion for recusal is set to be debated in court this October, with the main application likely to extend into the following year due to the approaching end of the Judiciary’s calendar year.