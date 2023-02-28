No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers

You May Also Like
FSS top achiever, a future Botswana President "There's no hurry. I've so much time to think about what I want to do with my...
Simple skincare with stunning results Tebogo Mkhiza is the founder of Divas Glow Skincare, a mobile beauty studio which specialises in organic skincare products...
Murdered granny's remains found in her field... but is there a serial killer at large? On 12th January, Garebaitse Gaofitlhelwe was found tied-up in...
Man dies from heart attack in clash with govt over land rights The people of Metsiaela squatter camp in Letlhakane are mourning the death...
Moselewapula's battle with poverty and unemployment The last time Baganne Mokgosi had any source of income was in 2013, and for the las 10...
Botswana Railways launch new Bulawayo trade route Botswana Railways have signed a potentially game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Zimbabwean counterparts in an...