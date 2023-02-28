No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers

Former Nyangabgwe hospital drivers lose court case

About 21 litigants previously employed as ambulance drivers at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital have lost their case at the court of Appeal (CoA) following the initial dismissal of their claim at The Industrial Court to be paid night duty allowances by the ministry of Health and Wellness.

The group dragged the Ministry to court to demand reinstatement of the night duty allowance paid to them before it was ceased in November 2013.

Initially the appellants were employed under the Ministry of Local Government, but in October 2010 they were t...