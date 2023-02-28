Connect with us

Montshiwa's murder suspect acquitted

Montshiwa’s murder suspect acquitted
CONSULTING: Modise with his Attorney, Khumomotse

Justice Zein Kebonang of the Gaborone High Court has acquitted and discharged the second accused person in the murder of former Fairgrounds Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Michael Montshiwa.

Montshiwa was killed in cold blood in October about eight years ago and his lawyer, David Modise, and his acquintance, Tumelo Tshukudu, were dragged to court to answer for charges of murder.

The court heard that the duo, on or about the 18th of October 2015 in Block 6, Gaborone, murdered Montshiwa.

However, last week on Friday, Kebonang acquitted and discharged Tshukudu, who is already serving a...


