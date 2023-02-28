Tonota farmer moo-dy over butchered cows

A Tonota farmer is hopping mad after thieves butchered four of his cows at Makomoto lands over the weekend.

The irate man, Meshack Senwamadi, who asked for his picture not to be taken, was in Gaborone at the time of his cattle’s slaughter, only returning to TNT on Monday morning.

The bandits, described as two young men, were rumbled by a passerby at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon, caught in the process of skinning one of the dead cows. They bolted the crime-scene and have not been seen since.

“I received a call from the police informing ...