No more thokolosi fire

A family in Bobonong are thanking their gods for spiritual intervention they believe has brought to an end an affliction that has troubled them for over 12 years.

The Morake family have lost almost all their belongings to a mysterious fire that has been raging in their humble homestead since 2010.

The old woman, Mokgadi Morake and her two daughters Bettinah (32) and Karabo Morake (29) have been a laughing stock in Bobonong for over a decade.

The family was shunned by villagers, neighbours and family as the fiery misfortune followed them wherever they went.

Narrating their decade lo...