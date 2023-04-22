National team boxers face uphill battle

A mammoth task awaits the senior national boxing team as they head to the International Boxing Association (IBA) Men's World Championships from the 27th of April until the 17th of May 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

A global event of high magnitude in the boxing calendar, the tournament is set to pit local pugilists against the best from the world over.

Though time has already elapsed, on Monday the team came together for a mini training camp in preparation for the tournament.

The squad comprises of Kobamelo Molatlhegi who will fight in the 48kg category, Rajab Mahommed-52 kg, George Mo...