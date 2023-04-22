Makhwengwe, Holy Ghosts’ messiah

Phillimon Makwengwe, the head coach of Holy Ghost, has proven to be one of the top coaches in the country to grace the football industry.

Makwengwe's presence can be felt wherever he goes.

Holy Ghost appointed Makwengwe as their head coach in February of this year, after parting ways with Rapelang Raizor Tsatsilebe due to the team's dismal performance in the league.

Raizor had only four draws and one victory in the league at the time of his dismissal.

The architect and mastermind of local football, Makwengwe pulled the relegation contender and premier league rookies from the bottom...