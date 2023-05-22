Suicidal murder suspect remanded

A man who ruthlessly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in the bush, in full view of her seven-months-old baby has been remanded in custody. Kemoneilwe Tlhomamiso, 48, is expected back in court on June 22nd after he was remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates court last week for the murder of Kenosi Masankane (22) […]
In this article:Kemoneilwe Tlhomamiso, Kenosi Masankane, Moshwaweng village, murder suspect, suicidal
