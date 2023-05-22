Connect with us

Suicidal murder suspect remanded

ILLUSTRATION: Blood stained knife

A man who ruthlessly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in the bush, in full view of her seven-months-old baby has been remanded in custody. Kemoneilwe Tlhomamiso, 48, is expected back in court on June 22nd after he was remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates court last week for the murder of Kenosi Masankane (22) […]

