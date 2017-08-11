Murder suspect remanded

An illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone accused of killing his girlfriend has been further remanded in custody.

Appearing before Extension II Magistrates Court last Thursday, Aruna Sankoh is the main suspect in the murder of his 34-year-old lover, Omphile Matlhodi.

Omphile’s lifeless body was found outside the house the couple were renting in Gaborone’s Maru-a-pula location on the 15th of July.

It is alleged that Sankoh and his girlfriend had fought the night before.

Talking to The Voice outside court, the deceased’s mother Emily Matlhodi, 54, claimed Sankoh was fond of violence and would regularly assault Omphile.

Emily revealed that the family had long advised Omphile to break up with Sankoh.

However the young woman was reluctant to leave her lover, as Emily explains, “She used to come here with bruises and after healing she goes back to that man’s house. Surprisingly she never reported him to the police to open an assault case – she was always forgiving him because she said she love him.”

To add to her grief, the heartbroken mother revealed she still did not know how her daughter died.

“Omphile was asthmatic which might be the cause of death but we are still waiting for postmortem results. Their neighbour told me the two had a heated argument at the bar and they fought when they arrived home,” she said sadly.

Earlier, the Investigating Officer, Detective Sub Inspector Seema pleaded with court to give police a month to complete their investigations.

“Our investigations show despite having a valid passport, which expires in 2021, Sankoh’s permit has long expired in 2009 so he has been in Botswana illegally. We also have to find out if the accused has any criminal record.

“There is possibility that there can be additional charge of over staying. We are still waiting for the postmortem results from pathologists. As part of our investigations we have to take his finger prints and blood samples,” she said, promising court that by the next mention they would have made progress with their investigations.

When asked if he had anything to say, Sankoh replied that he was still a suspect and so did not want to say anything that might be used against him at a later stage.

Presiding over the case, Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube ordered the accused be remanded in custody and prosecution bring an update from Interpol in the next mention, scheduled for August 16.