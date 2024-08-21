Mpox scare: Botswana on high alert

The Ministry of Health has confirmed in a shocking revelation this week that the Mpox disease that is wreaking havoc across the African continent can be sexually transmitted.

Authorities have however reassured the public that there is no need to panic- at least not yet.

During this week’s press briefing, the Executive Director of Botswana Public Health Institute (BPHI) Dr Thebeyame Macheke, calmed the growing fears about possible lockdowns and mass detentions.

He said although the threat is real, the country was on high alert and that no Mpox cases have been recorded in Botswana.

Minister of Health, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, echoed Macheke’s sentiments and urged the public to be cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, especially to affected countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where the disease is prevalent.

He said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

“These declarations signify an extraordinary event that poses a substantial risk to continental and global public health. They can only be made when an outbreak is deemed serious, sudden, unusual, or unexpected, and has implications for continental and international health, beyond the borders of the affected country,” he said.

The minister stated that after learning from the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 to 2022, the country is ready to handle challenges that may be brought about by the Mpox outbreak.

Dr Dikoloti outlined the measures that they intend to implement, which include intensive screening at the points of entry, particularly for truck drivers who travel through affected areas.

“The public should continue practicing hygiene and social distancing as Mpox spreads through contact, unlike COVID-19, which was airborne,” he advised.

The health ministry said there were no plans quarantines and lockdowns. “These declarations also mean that there should be vigilance and a high level of caution when people travel to affected countries. Better still, unnecessary travel is discouraged until the situation stabilizes. Mpox affects people of all ages including children. Its main symptoms are rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle pains, fatigue and chills. Therefore, if one suspects they may have the infection they need to alert their local health authorities and minimise spread of the disease by minimising contact and unnecessary travel,” the minister said.

Dikoloti assured the public that health facilities are ready, with plans for further training of health personnel to handle any mass outbreak.

“Our laboratory network has been strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic to conduct genomic sequencing to add to the global knowledge of the disease, as this is a self-limiting infection there is no cure. However, treatment includes symptomatic management and isolation until resolution of symptoms. Medication to be used for this management is available in our health care facilities throughout the country. Vaccines exist for Mpox, but they are not yet widely available. My ministry is preparing for their smooth introduction if the need arises. We are working with the international community to ensure we access the vaccines for the protection of Batswana as needed,” Dikoloti said.