Bar brawl ends in murder

Maun Police are investigating a deadly brawl that broke out at the once popular Slam Dunk bar on Saturday night, which left one man in the mortuary and another in custody.

The victim, a 33-year-old phone technician well-known known in the tourist town by his nickname ‘Days’, was stabbed to death after an alcohol-fuelled argument quickly turned violent.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, fled the scene but was handed over to the police by his elder sister on Sunday morning.

Confirming the incident Maun Station Commander, Dennis Zilawe told The Voice, “The two got into a fight. Then one took out his knife and stabbed the other men on the left side just under the breast, on the head and on the neck.”

According to Zilawe, after getting stabbed, the bloodied victim stumbled back into the bar, located in Sanyedi ward, to seek assistance. However, instead of rushing him to the hospital, revellers decided to wait for the police to help.

“The bar patrons reported the matter to the police who went and took the deceased to Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival.”

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday afternoon, the suspect was yet to appear before the Magistrates Court.

When asked the cause of the holdup, Zilawe explained the prosecution were the one’s delaying, noting the police handed over the case file to the DPP on Monday.

“It’s now up to them to allocate the matter to a prosecutor who can arraign the case before court,” said the top cop.