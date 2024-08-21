Alleged death threat lands boyfriend in prison

A Tatisiding man is in trouble with the law for his alleged menacing mouth and fast fists, after reportedly beating and threatening his girlfriend.

The suspect, 30-year-old Thatayaone Putle is believed to have left his lover, Tumelo Masisi battered and scared for her life following a heated row at Newstance ward on Monday morning.

“Ketla go bolaa ebe ke go kgaola thogo ebe ke e tsenya mo baketeng ke bo ke ipolaa (I will cut your head off and put it in the bucket – then I will commit suicide),” he allegedly warned his misses.

The self-employed Putle is then said to have fled the scene but was rounded-up by members of the community and handed over to the police the same day.

Arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court on Wednesday (August 14th), he was charged with threat to kill as well as common assault.

With investigations into the incident still fresh, plea was reserved on both counts.

Ensuring the suspect remains behind bars for now, State Prosecutor, Mompoloki Mabalani described Putle as a ‘flight risk’, noting he had already run away once before.

“We are still waiting for the medical form as the victim sustained bruises. The accused person and the victim were staying together so granting him bail might jeopardise our investigations,” said Prosecutor Mabalani.

When Putle was given the opportunity to speak, he told court he was with the complainant on Tuesday (August 13th) and that she expressed her desire to withdraw the matter but the police refused.

His hopes of immediate freedom dashed, the accused was remanded in custody and will return to court on 27 August for mention.