Mpala Launches Timeless Voices Publishers

On October, 12, 2024, Winnie Winani Mpala will unveil her publishing company, Timeless Voices Publishers, along with two self-published books at the Botswana Open University Auditorium in Maun.

The launch will take place from 11 am to 3 pm and is expected to attract authors from Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, along with local authors and students from Maun schools.

The event will feature the launch of Tween Tales – The Mystery of the Missing Sugar and Other Adventures and Silent Echoes, a poetry anthology addressing issues of gender-based violence and narcissistic encounters.

As an esteemed figure in the literary community, Mpala says she aims to foster a love for reading and writing through her new publishing venture.

“Timeless Voices Publishers seeks to amplify diverse voices and stories, providing a platform for aspiring authors. This launch marks a significant milestone not just for me but for many voices waiting to be heard,” Mpala stated.

“This book is a collection of two stories set to equip children with good moral values. The first story is about a girl who experiences bullying at school. In an attempt to please her bullies, she starts stealing sugar to give to them,” Said Mpala when describing Tween Tales.

“While the second story follows the same girl who dislikes the colour yellow, she changes her mind when she encounters beautiful yellow butterflies and develops a new profound love for its vibrant colour,” she continued.

“Both these stories provide valuable lessons that emphasize the importance of instilling honesty and the consequences of our choices in children.”

Mpala further mentioned that the launch will be a unique opportunity for the audience to engage with authors, participate in discussions, and enjoy artistic performances, showcasing the rich tapestry of talent in the region.

“I hope to inspire others through my work and create a space where stories can flourish,” said Mpala when expressing her excitement.

The occasion will also serve as a networking opportunity for aspiring writers, educators, and literary enthusiasts.

“We need to cultivate a culture of storytelling, where everyone feels empowered to share their narratives,” Mpala said.