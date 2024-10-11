Celeb Edition with DJ Miles

From making classmates dance by drumming on desks to rocking crowds with old-school house beats, Lefika Moeng, better known as DJ Miles, has always had music in his veins.

Originally from Kanye and trained at the renowned Colastraw DJ Academy in Francistown, DJ Miles has carved out a unique niche in the local DJ scene.

Known for his timeless sets and ability to read the crowd, whether he’s spinning the latest hits or keeping it classic, DJ Miles is all about delivering the perfect vibe.

What inspired you to become a DJ, and how did your journey begin?

I think I was born a DJ.

I used to drum on tables in school, making my classmates dance.

My mom saw my potential and enrolled me in DJ Academy (Colastraw DJ Academy in Francistown).

I honed my skills there, especially from DJ Colastraw, one of Francistown’s legendary DJs.

What’s your favourite genre of music to play during your sets, and why?

I love playing old-school house music because at most of the gigs I go to, DJs tend to play the same songs over and over.

Old-school house music sets me apart from the rest.

But I do keep up with trending music because, as a DJ, you play for the crowd, not yourself, you have to read the room.

If you could collaborate with any artist in the world, who would it be and why?

I’d love to collaborate with Kabza De Small from South Africa.

His music is spiritual and healing, it’s not just for fun.

There’s always a message behind it.

Collaboration with him would be an opportunity to learn and improve my craft.

Describe your most memorable gig, where was it, and what made it unforgettable?

My most memorable gig was at Molapo Piazza during the Six2Six Event on April 30th, 2022.

It stands out because it was the first time I played my set without using headphones, and I still rocked the crowd.

What’s the one song that never fails to get the crowd hyped?

“Asibe Happy” by Kabza De Small is timeless. Like I said, old-school tracks are the way to go, and this song always connects with the crowd on an emotional level. It never fails to make them pour their hearts out.

When you’re not behind the decks, how do you like to spend your downtime?

I’m a full-time DJ, so most of my time is spent listening to and downloading new music.

I take my craft seriously, it’s how I make a living, just like someone going to work every morning.

Which venue or event is your dream place to perform at, and why?

As DJs in Botswana, we dream of getting booked outside the country.

For now, though, I’d say performing at Konka would be amazing.

It has the best market, and it’s a great place to get noticed.

What’s the weirdest request you’ve ever gotten from someone in the crowd?

Someone once asked me to play Makhadzi songs.

I’ve got nothing against Makhadzi, but her genre isn’t my style, and the places I get booked don’t usually go for that kind of music.

How do you stay on top of the latest music trends and keep your sets fresh?

I buy music from South Africa before it’s officially released.

That way, I can bring something fresh to the table and stand out from other DJs.

What’s your go-to track when you want to set the mood for a chill night?

“Diqabang” by Sol Phenduka. That’s always a hit.

What advice would you give to aspiring DJs looking to break into the industry?

Music is not an easy path, so don’t lose hope.

Focus on building your brand rather than chasing money early on.

If you weren’t a DJ, what career do you think you’d be in right now?

I’d probably be playing football.

I’m actually a pretty good soccer player.