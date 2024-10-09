Mophuthing takes Mokgethi and Dibeeela head on

An unapologetic Pan-Africanist who holds an International Studies Degree and pursuing a Master’s Degree in Development Studies from the United Kingdom, Maipelo Mophuthing is one of the few women who will be contesting for Parliament in the coming elections.

The Botswana National Front member will be contesting under the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) ticket at Gaborone Bonnington North against, Annah Mokgethi and Prince Dibeela of Botswana Congress Party.

Although she may be not familiar to many, Mophuthing is an award winning activist who scooped Women’s Development Advocate award when she was named 2024 Global Icon in Doha Qatar.

She is also a member of the African Parliamentary Network on Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation (APNIFFT), which was birthed as a result of the High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa (HLP), Chaired by former South African President Thabo Mbeki.

The Voice Reporter, DANIEL CHIDA speaks to a woman who defeated two men during her party’s primary elections to contest for general elections.

What attracted you to the BNF?

I like to emphasize that I didn’t pursue politics but rather politics pursued me.

I guess we can say my path organically found itself at the BNF, call it fate if you may.

Be that as it may, the BNF caught my attention because it has an ambitious Social Democratic Programme and policy document of 2024 in its strategic plan and I’m keenly interested in assisting in its implementation as we chart a new path in the organization.

Why did you opt for Gaborone Bonnington North?

I opted for Gaborone Bonnington North because my politics resonate with the dynamics of the constituency in that it comes across as a cosmopolitan constituency.

I relate well with all the classes in the constituency, that is the poor and the working class, the intellectuals and business people.

I’m a person for everyone, a versatile all-rounder and I believe in the unity and prosperity of our nation.

As a new candidate there, what is it that you want to bring?

I bring hope, a new path of leadership in the constituency and the country, a new trajectory of honour and integrity in our politics, mature politics that don’t play the man but play the ball, politics that focus on development of people and community.

This is important to give credibility to our politics, and for our people to trust politicians and participate in the affairs of this country.

My aspirations are for transformation of Gaborone into a smart city or model city in Africa and as well as transforming to becoming one of the greatest cities in the world.

This is possible because as a country we have natural resources to attain that, and the best assets we have is “Human Resources.”

I aspire for a Gaborone that is safe and secure , with good infrastructure, thriving businesses, support to the informal sector , advancement of workers’ rights and welfare.

I am for a city with economic, environmental and social sustainability, all facilitated by best urban planning.

Of critical importance is road infrastructure that is development of main roads and arteries into world standard roads, development of Botswana into a transportation hub for the region, improvement of all existing airport infrastructure and introduction of new airports as necessary for ease and convenience of travel.

There must be improvement of rail infrastructure to accommodate modern passenger rail transport.

Ok.

As a member of parliament, I will be at the forefront of the fight against illicit financial flows and tax injustices, particularly because of their negative effects on Domestic Resource Mobilization and I am going to be the face of fighting corruption in this country, as was the case in previous organizations that I served at.

I will fight for transformation of our democracy to strengthen democratic institutions, protection of human rights and install good governance, with a new constitution that sets the foundation for the new dawn.

I am a believer in ethical, accountable and compassionate leadership.

Your President at BNF and UDC, Duma Boko won the area with 7694 in 2014, do you see yourself achieving that feat?

Based on my vision and programme for Gaborone city and in particular Gaborone Bonnington North I believe I will win the constituency, not as a personal achievement or self-actualization, but so as to diligently serve the people with commitment and honour.

I respect my competitors in this race, embrace the competition but I believe what my party UDC proposes to Batswana in its manifesto, my leadership credentials and vision for the city resonate with the people, and comes across as the path to my success in the campaign.

After your win, the people you faced left the party while one dropped from his position, how did you take that?

Out of respect and comradeship, I don’t want to dwell on personal choices made by or choices concerning my fellow comrades, rather I will focus on the organisational processes, the vision of the party and my leadership aspirations.

In the BNF we believe in inner democracy, robust debates, criticism and self criticism.

I believe in the adage that “Win with humility, lose with grace, and do both with dignity”.

Based on that, I extended an olive branch to my comrades.

You were accused of being favoured by Boko, what is your response to that?

My profile and leadership credentials are testimony of my capabilities, a hard-working leader with international experience and world class exposure.

I am a fully capable human being, so I utilised my skills and experience to campaign and ultimately based on the assistance of campaign volunteers in the constituency we secured a resounding victory.

So I won based on hard-work, rapport and engaging with the people and most importantly my vision for the constituency.

Getting back to your area, what are the challenges that you are facing?

Some of the serious challenges in the constituency are poverty , unemployment amongst our people, poor social services, a completely collapsed healthcare and educational systems which are also under resourced.

We have workers whose rights are trampled upon and their welfare neglected and women and youth who are completely isolated from the economy and other opportunities.

It is common cause that Gaborone has a serious problem of poor infrastructure, there are challenges of security and safety in the city, businesses are collapsing due to an economy that is increasingly stagnating and therefore failing to create jobs.

Women always have to work double than their male counterparts, what has been the most challenging thing you have come across so far?

My journey in leadership has always been to project myself as a capable leader irrespective of my gender, even though I’m a staunch women’s development advocate.

Like Dr King Jr once stated, we need to be judged on content of character, and I always demonstrate and apply my strengths best as I can.

But to your question, some of the major challenges I’ve had to face is fending off patriarchy and stereotypes that come with statements such as “It’s a man’s world.”

In case UDC wins elections, which Ministry do you want to take?

Botswana’s constitution is very clear, the appointment of members of parliament to cabinet is the prerogative of the President and should I be appointed to Cabinet, I will wholeheartedly serve Batswana and the nation.

My focus at the moment is campaigning to win Gaborone Bonnington North and to be an effective representative of the people, so at the moment I’m not thinking about cabinet positions, I’m more engrossed in my constituency and serving it.

Thereafter, should the President assign me a ministry, it will be an honor and I would serve my country with high distinction, and if I am not assigned a ministerial role, I would still focus on discharging my legislative responsibilities for fulfilling the social contract with the people of Gaborone Bonnington North who would have given me the mandate.

What changes do you want to see in government?

Under the new Government I am looking forward to a new constitution, strengthening of democratic institutions and I want to see protection and promotion of human rights, massive job creation as part of measures of ending poverty and to see economic empowerment of Batswana and for social justice to prevail.

As a country we need to redefine our values and create a desired culture as a country. My vision is for a democratic, developed , united and prosperous Botswana where every citizen’s dream will be realised and bequeath to the next generation a developed country that is up there with the Global North countries.