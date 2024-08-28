Molepolole police record three suicides

Police in Molepolole have expressed concern over a disturbing surge in suicide cases, with three tragic incidents reported in just two days.

A 37-year-old woman and two men aged 35 and 39, all took their lives between Friday and Saturday, both incidents occurring in Molepolole and Medie in the Kweneng district.

The deceased woman originates from Magokotswane ward and the two men are residents of Goo-Mabe ward and Lesunyaneng ward respectively, all in Molepolole.

According to police reports they received a report on Friday around 1400hrs from the deceased woman’s mother aged 53.

The deceased and her husband had been staying together at their matrimonial home in Kopong and the husband allegedly reported to her parents that she was unwell.

Upon realising that her daughter’s health was gradually deteriorating, the deceased’s mother last month relocated her from Kopong to stay with her in Molepolole.

During the fateful day, the mother left home and later when she returned she found her daughter hanging in the bathroom.

“The deceased used chairs and cut the ceiling and used a cable to hang herself from the rafters. After the matter was reported to the police she was taken to the hospital where she was certified dead,” said a police officer close to the investigations.

However, it is alleged that the woman had left a suicide note inside her wardrobe claiming that her spirit was in bondage.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree having committed suicide using a rope.

A passer-by who was collecting firewood in the bush found him and reported the matter to the police.

The police revealed that the deceased had had a misunderstanding with his elder brother after he broke a water dispenser in the kitchen.

He allegedly left home and was later found hanging.

The other 39-year-old man on Saturday reportedly went to Medie village and sought accommodation from a certain man known to him, claiming he was unwell.

Early on Sunday morning, when the man’s wife arrived from a night vigil, she was shocked to find the deceased hanging from a tree with a shoelace tied around his neck.

Assistant Superintendent Motshwari Mokamogo of Molepolole police confirmed that the police are investigating the three suicide incidents.