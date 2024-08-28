Masisi to resolve Maun East candidate crisis

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to arrive in Maun this Thursday on a high-stakes political mission that could shake up the parliamentary candidature for Maun East constituency.

With only two months left before the general elections, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is yet to announce its official candidate for Maun East.

Speculation is rife that former Acting Chief for Chanoga village, Oateng Setlhodi, who quit his position last Friday, might be the chosen one.

Although the party inner circles strongly believe Setlhodi is eyed for the appointment, the former Regent has denied the allegations. “As I have stated before, nobody within Domkrag has ever spoken to me about this. I have never been approached for any nomination or promised anything regarding Maun East. As I speak, I am unemployed and just home.”

In a cryptic farewell speech last Friday, Setlhodi who had been Acting Chief since 2012, was tight-lipped about his political ambitions, insisting he was stepping aside to make way for the rightful heir, his cousin Kabo Sekopo, who is ready to take over. “Those whom I have been acting for intend to take over and so naturally I have to step down to allow them to appoint their own,” explained Setlhodi.

The disputed constituency was left without a parliamentary candidate in March this year when the party announced primary elections candidates for all 61 constituencies and left out Maun East.

Now, with the clock ticking, it remains to be seen if President Masisi will anoint Setlhodi as the official candidate for the BDP.

In the meantime, Masisi is yet to announce the elections date where the BDP will once again go head-to-head with opposition parties for control of parliamentary and council seats.