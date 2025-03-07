Molao’s hand up for DSG position

Fidelis Molao, a seasoned Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) stalwart, is stepping into the ring to contest the position of Deputy Secretary General (DSG) at the party’s upcoming congress. Boasting a rich history of activism and administration, Molao is no stranger to the inner workings of the BDP. He started his journey at the University of Botswana’s GS-26, rising through the ranks to serve as the party’s deputy executive secretary for over seven years. Molao has also played a pivotal role in organising the first Bulela Ditswe elections in 2003 and served as the inaugural secretary of the Party Electoral Board.

Now, as the BDP grapples with its first loss of power in 59 years, Molao says he is determined to bring his expertise to the table and help rebuild the party. In this exclusive interview, the former Minister of Agriculture opens up to The Voice Reporter, Daniel Chida, about his vision, the BDP’s fall from grace, and his plans to regain the trust of Batswana.

What motivated you to contest for a party position now?

My motivation to contest for the DSG position stems from the belief that the party is still very much relevant and can be rebuilt to challenge for state power again. I have the energy and experience to contribute to this rebuilding.

What do you believe the role of the DSG should be in rebuilding the party?

The position gives me the opportunity to look after the office operations, which is critical to party organisation.

Your lobby includes Mpho Balopi (Presidency contestant), who was sidelined by the outgoing President. When did you align with him since you were working with Masisi?

I am ready to work with anyone in the party because what is required now is all hands on deck; everyone has a role to play. My preference to give Balopi my support is not to say others who have shown interest are not capable—they are very capable, too, and can contribute in other roles.

You are also under Kentse Rammidi, who is contesting for SG. Is he still relevant in modern politics?

There are many capable democrats who have raised their hands to contest the SG position, and democrats will have an opportunity to choose who they believe is a good fit for the position. I have worked closely with Rammidi from my time in the secretariat. I know his capabilities and temperament for the position and grassroots mobilisation.

What do you think were the key reasons for the party’s loss after 59 years in power?

The party lost power for the first time in 59 years. There are many reasons that could have led to our loss. Maybe we did not listen enough to the voice of the people, and they left us. Maybe we were complacent in how we governed. Maybe we did not package our election message properly for the people to continue to buy into it. But, yes, we were very late in organising Bulela Ditswe and preparing for general election campaigns. This also played a big role in undermining our electoral prospects. Many democrats were unhappy with the conduct of the primary elections, and there was no time to listen to them and provide counselling and a healing process. My belief is that some of them stayed away from voting, while some voted against us in protest, hence contributing to our loss. My wanting to join the secretariat is to ensure that this does not ever happen again because I helped to organise and run sets of Bulela Ditswe in 2003 and 2008.

Looking back at your time as a minister, what do you think the party could have done differently to retain power?

I served as a minister for 10 years, serving in two of the most challenging Ministries of Education and later Agriculture. I cannot forget the challenge that came with the Covid-19 pandemic and how we dealt with it. It posed an existential threat to our people. We successfully managed it, but I think afterwards we did not adequately address the challenges that followed. People’s lives were adversely impacted by Covid, and maybe we were slow in responding to this. A lot of corruption allegations were levelled against us, and I believe we did not adequately address the allegations both as a government and party. Through this, we lost the trust of the people along the way.

How do you respond to critics who believe the BDP has not yet accepted its loss?

As a party, we have accepted our loss. That is why we did not go out crying out that we have been cheated. The reason why we are raising our hands to rebuild is that we believe in the project and that the party has a reasonable chance of bouncing back because the base is still solid.

What will be your strategy to regain the trust of Batswana if elected DSG?

We must lead in putting the current government in check through constructive criticism. We must champion electoral reforms and constitutional reforms to reflect the current realities of our people. We have the experience of governing, hence it will be easy for us to identify and call out where the new government deviates.

What role do you think the party should play as the opposition to remain relevant and competitive?

The BDP needs all its members to be energised to believe again that their party is still alive and relevant. How we do things in our processes and allowing democrats to have their voices heard is the key to our success. Congresses must not be a one-day event as it has been happening in recent times, to allow members the freedom and time to discuss and resolve issues of interest to both the party and country.

Masisi believes the party needs fresh and energetic leadership and has been advocating for it in his addresses. What is your take on that statement?

Every mass organisation will, from time to time, have differences of opinion and ideas. It is those different views that will make the party stronger through robust debates. Democratising the party constitution and opening up the opportunity for members to contribute and feel valued is the key to our success.

Do you believe he has been fair in handling internal party divisions?

Competition is healthy for democracy; it must be encouraged rather than stifled. The many people who have raised their hands is testament to the belief that the party is alive and can be rebuilt back to its glory days.

There are too many people who want to contest. Why?

BDP members must see this loss as an opportunity to reboot and reform their party to make it more fashionable again. We are the single biggest brand in this country, and we have made the biggest impact through our history of service to this country. We need everyone to recognise this and be available to play a role in this interesting project.

What are your last words to BDP members?

I have made myself available to serve, and I believe with my long history and experience, both in party and government, I can play a role in this. I seek the support of democrats across the length and breadth of the country.