Botswana to develop defense industry

The Government has started consultations on developing its defense industry that will include manufacturing ammunitions for security agencies, protective clothing and specialist vehicles.

Some companies have also shown interest in setting up factories for production of drone technologies, Minister for State President Moeti Mohwasa said in a request for his ministry’s budget.

The BDF has taken almost half of the P15 billion budget.

The Minister said that there is a serious problem of drugs such as CAT and cocaine that are circulating in the country, whilst heroin was found in transit to other countries.

Meanwhile, the DIS was allocated P230 million for the implementation of various projects such as Geospatial, Security and Communication related projects, procurement of vehicles, and procurement of equipment to strengthen security interventions.