BDF officer probed over missing guns

Commander accused of inaction as investigation stall

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Commander, Lieutenant General Placid Segokgo, is facing mounting criticism for his apparent failure to take action against a senior military police officer (names withheld), who is under investigation for alleged maladministration and missing firearms. The senior officer is being investigated for four missing guns—one AK47 and three pistols.

Despite ongoing investigations, the said officer remains in his position and shares the same office with the three junior officers tasked with probing him. This has raised concerns about the integrity of the investigations and the safety of the investigators. A senior officer from SSKB Barracks, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that investigators are struggling to carry out their work effectively. “When investigators need funds, he is the one who approves. The case files are kept in offices where he has access. How do you expect any progress when the person under investigation controls the process?” questioned the concerned senior officer, who added that whatever evidence is gathered against the suspect is not safe. “Even their files are not safe because witness statements may be tampered with. It is unethical, and the commander and his deputy are not helping either.”

The source warned that the situation puts the investigating officers at risk, citing past incidents where military officers targeted those investigating them. “We have seen cases where officers resort to violence, even murder, to protect themselves. These young officers are exposed, yet our commander is turning a blind eye. Maybe it’s because they are friends,” he alleged.

As he nears retirement, the senior officer expressed his frustration over the commander’s inaction. “I am about to leave, but I fear for the safety of these boys. We have made requests to the commander’s office, but there has been no response. Is it acceptable to wait for disaster to strike before they act? No, it is unfair to our soldiers,” he lamented.

The controversy has sparked discontent within the BDF, with calls for Lt. General Segokgo to act decisively to protect the integrity of the military and ensure the safety of the investigating team. This week, a soldier based at Glen Valley is said to have shot a police officer who was handling his case in Kgomokasitwa, while last week, a police officer shot his colleague who was investigating him. He shot the officer three times before committing suicide by shooting himself.

When contacted, Director of Protocol and Public Affairs, Colonel Magosi Moshagane, preferred to be diplomatic, revealing that there have previously been reports of missing weapons in the BDF. “In such instances, the BDF, in accordance with provisions of the BDF Act 2018, which empowers the Commander, BDF, to institute investigations on matters that affect the overall care and maintenance of service equipment, the commander has instituted investigations to assist in proper accountability of such equipment,” he said.

Moshagane pointed out that these administrative procedures are not only limited to service arms but include all other service equipment whose care and maintenance are entrusted to service personnel. He also added that if investigations point to any acts where a member may be culpable, strict internal correctional measures are instituted to address such deficiencies in accountability.

“On the aspect of allegations you raise, referencing a particular officer serving in the BDF and insinuating that the protection and safety of investigators may be seriously compromised by citing certain cases that may have occurred elsewhere outside the BDF, please be informed that the BDF, as an armed disciplined force, takes all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our members in all assignments as part of the overall force protection measures, which remains one of the fundamental principles in the execution of our constitutional mandate.”

He, however, said the BDF has consulted the investigating team to check if they are fine with the arrangement and if files have not been tampered with. “Please be advised that these remain contractual obligations between the employer and the employee that may not be discussed with a third party.”