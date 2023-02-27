Miss Botswana 2nd Princess set for Venezuela

Astounded by her brilliance and potential of being an international pageant queen, Diamond Pageantry Academy will be sending Miss Botswana 2nd Princess Sebaga Manyapetsa to Venezuela to represent Botswana at the Miss Ecology International Competition.

Diamond Pageantry Academy is a pageantry school that trains and grooms aspiring models. The academy currently holds the Miss Teen Botswana license and worked with Miss Botswana last year to train the finalists and to produce the coronation.

The academy's Administrative Officer Chedza Setimela told The Voice Entertainment that they secured t...