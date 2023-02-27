Valentine murder suspect in court

A suspected killer boyfriend, 32-year-old Ramatua James Tladi of Mabudutsa ward in Mochudi appeared before a Maun magistrate court last Friday, charged with the murder of his teenage girlfriend.

Tladi is said to have killed the 18-year-old Lefika Mokgatle on valentine’s day at her father’s house in Maun.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalo, Tladi who was not asked to enter any plea said he intended to engage an attorney to represent him.

Tladi was remanded in custody to give way to police investigations and is expected back in court on March 9th for mention.

Allege...