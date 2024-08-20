Man remanded for killing another over ex-girlfriend

A man accused of killing another over an ex-girlfriend was this week remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates Court

Kaone Kethaisitse (25) is said to have killed David Molefe (29) at Mogonono village after encountering him with his ex-girlfriend.

On the fateful night, Molefe had gone out for entertainment with his girlfriend and her elder sister.

On their way back home, they met Kethaisitse who reportedly tried to forcefully take his ex-girlfriend away.

When Molefe intervened, trying to rescue his girlfriend, Kethaisitse allegedly drew a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Molefe collapsed unconscious and was rushed to Phuthadikobo clinic and immediately referred to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where he was certified dead.

The matter was later reported to Molepolole police who arrested Kethaisitse.

In court, the prosecution opposed Kethaisitse’s bail application on grounds that he may interfere with the ongoing police investigations.

He was remanded in custody, and he will be back in court on September 3rd, 2024.