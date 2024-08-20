Child smuggler denied bail

A 29-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested in Matsiloje village last Tuesday while attempting to smuggle two children from Zimbabwe to South Africa.

The Cholocho native, Chrismore Sibanda was nabbed by the coppers near the border trying to cross to South Africa.

He was caught walking in the bush with two children aged between 9 and 10 years.

As they were walking with their bags on their backs, they came across the police who were doing their routine patrols.

Upon interrogating them the police realized the children were being taken to South Africa and they did not have any travel documents.

Sibanda was arrested and he appeared before Francistown Magistrate Court on Wednesday and was charged with smuggling of children and entering the country illegally.

In court, Sibanda pleaded guilty to border jumping and his plea was reserved on the other count.

State Prosecutor, Chilume Mpena, told court that the kids had been taken to a place of safety and pleaded that the accused person be remanded in custody as he was in the country illegally.

“He does not have a place of stay in Botswana, so if granted bail he might go back to his country. We managed to locate the children’s parents, and we are yet to deepen our investigations,” added Prosecutor Mpena.

The court considered the State’s application and remanded the accused in custody.