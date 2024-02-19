Man kills two women before poisoning himself to death

Two women at Matlholojane lands were found on Saturday morning lying on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs, legs bound with wire, and sustaining serious head injuries and stab wounds to the stomach.

The victims, aged 42 and 56 respectively, hailed from Kanye.

Their distressing situation was discovered around 11 a.m. by a passerby who heard their screams in the bush.

Upon investigation, he found the victims in a gruesome state.

The matter was immediately reported to the police, who then transported the women to Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital, where they were pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

During investigations, police were alerted to a 26-year-old man from Kgwakgwe ward as a possible suspect.

It was reported that the deceased owed him money, and he had demanded payment from them.

Shoe prints matching his were discovered at the crime scene, leading to his residence where he was found lying motionless on his bed with foam emanating from his mouth, indicating a suspected case of poisoning.

It is believed that the man murdered the women before attempting to end his own life by consuming the poisonous substance.

He, too, was transported to Kanye SDA Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The three bodies are currently held at the hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examinations.

Superintendent Mogomotsi Matlapeng of Sejelo Police Station confirmed that they are actively investigating the double murder and suicide incident.