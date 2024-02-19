Child trafficking and rape suspect to pay P25k for bail

A Zimbabwean man accused of trafficking and raping a 16-year-old girl has been ordered by the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court to pay P25,000 cash before he can be released on bail.

Itai Diza, aged 43, is facing two counts of trafficking and raping the teenage girl.

The particulars of the offence indicate that between October 30th, 2023, and November 5th, 2023, the accused harboured the victim after trafficking her from Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, to Botswana in Molepolole, Magokotswane ward, where he sexually abused her.

Earlier last Thursday, the investigating officer, Detective Constable Julia Mosikari of Molepolole police station under the Gender and Child Protection Branch, emphasized the gravity of the matter.

She noted that while investigations were nearly complete, they feared the accused might interfere once granted bail, as they were left with one witness, the victim’s father, who is the brother-in-law of the accused, to record his statement.

She revealed that the victim is currently in safe custody in Botswana and will leave for Zimbabwe to record her statement on Monday (today).

Last week, the state did not oppose the accused’s bail application but proposed that the court should impose a P2000 cash bail and require two Batswana sureties, each binding themselves with the sum of P5,000.

The conditions also included reporting fortnightly at the police station and surrendering his passport to Molepolole police.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, Principal Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta raised the bail conditions, rejecting the amount set by the prosecution in agreement with the defence attorney. “The accused faces a serious offence. Therefore, I find the following bail conditions suitable: he must pay P25,000 cash, provide two sureties binding themselves with the amount of P10,000 each, remain in this jurisdiction until the finalization of this matter, and stay away from the complainant within a 100-meter radius,” added the magistrate.

As the bail demanded more money, Diza remains in custody as he could not meet the set conditions.

His next mention is scheduled for February 29th, 2024.