Man in Court for Raping His Granny, 91

In a moment of depraved madness, a 33-year-old man is alleged to have raped his 91-year-old grandmother in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The shocking incident reportedly took place in Tatisiding, Phusumane ward, where the elderly complainant and her young relative have lived opposite each other in harmony for many years.
According to a source, the suspect, who cannot be named to protect the old woman’s identity, had been planning to steal his granny’s tandabala money. It seems he lost the plot when he did not find the money and raped her instead. “It happened around 0400 hours. The old woman was heard screaming in pain by the caretaker, who was sleeping in the house next to her,” said the source, adding she rushed to the elder’s house but found the door blocked from the inside. “The door is kept unlocked because the old lady can’t open it. When the caretaker couldn’t get in, she screamed for help too; that’s when the accused jumped out the window and fled. He was arrested the same day at his house,” disclosed the source.
The suspect was arraigned before Francistown Magistrates Court on Friday morning, where he was charged with rape and remanded in custody. Wearing fashionable shoes, a trendy top and sporting short, spiky dreadlocks, the accused rapist declined to address court when given the chance to speak.