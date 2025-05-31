Lucky Escape

Minors Survive House Fire Horror
Two teenagers managed to keep their cool in the face of death at the weekend, scrambling out of a window while their home burned to dust around them. The siblings, aged 13 and 14, stay alone at the family homestead in Lentsweletau’s Dikoloing ward while their parents are based at the cattlepost.
It is suspected the fire, which broke out at around midnight, was started by the candle the duo used as a source of light. Neighbors were awakened by the children’s shouts for help as the one-roomed house went up in flames.
“The two minor children managed to escape through the windows after the house caught fire. They were immediately taken to the clinic and got treated and discharged the same day,” said Molepolole Station Commander, Jacob Molapong. The Superintendent revealed neighbors helped extinguish the inferno, which caused P6,140 worth of damage. The police boss reminded parents and guardians to care for their children and avoid leaving them alone.