African Ambition

Triumphant GU set sights on CAF crusade
After a long, gruelling 31-match campaign, newly-crowned FNB Premiership champions, Gaborone United are already planning for next season as the Reds look to make a mark in Africa.
The Money Machine have confirmed their participation in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League for what promises to be a blockbuster return to the continental stage. In their last Champions League outing, back in September 2022, Moyagoleele failed to get past the first round, knocked out 3-2 on aggregate by Congolese champions AS Vita. The capital club fared slightly better in the 2023/24 Confederations Cup, overcoming a first leg deficit to beat Madagascan side, Elgeco Plus 3-2 over two legs. GU fell well short in the next round, however, thumped 4-1 by SuperSport United after holding the South Africans to a 1-1 draw in Gaborone in the opening encounter.
Speaking during a lively press conference on Wednesday, Club President, Nicholas Zakhem revealed preparations for their latest African adventure will begin on June 25, with their CAF campaign kicking off between August 8 and 10. “We are going to compete in CAF. Travelling is expensive, yes, but we are committed. Hopefully we start within the southern region.”
Zakhem also confirmed that the man behind GU’s title-winning run, Head Coach, Dimitri Pantev, is in talks to extend his stay, with a deal ‘agreed in principle’. “We didn’t expect to win the league, but he turned things around. He wasn’t even my choice but he came highly recommended. I just made the call,” admitted the GU boss.
After a short stint with Orapa United, Pantev joined the Reds in late January, reviving the team’s fortunes in spectacular style. In charge for 15 league games, the Bulgarian oversaw 13 victories, climaxing with an incredible nine-match winning run to bring the coveted cup to Old Naledi for the 8th time.
Not dwelling on his triumph, the 48-year-old said his next goal is to lead GU into the CAF Champions League group stages – a feat achieved by both Jwaneng Galaxy and Township Rollers in recent years. “This success is not mine alone. The technical team trusted me. Now we aim for bigger things! We have to be serious during the off-season. We’re already assembling the team and we’ll sign six players, three of them foreigners. I believe we can do this,” said the GU gaffer.
Pantev warned fans to brace for a tough 50 to 55 game season, calling for hunger, belief and hard work.
To meet the demands of the upcoming season, Zakhem revealed the club will release five to six players to create space for new talent. “It’s not personal. Some of these players have reached their limit,” reasoned the boss.
“It was one of the toughest and most memorable seasons. Credit to everyone; accounts, security, media, and especially the supporters. This league win belongs to all of us,” concluded the triumphant President.