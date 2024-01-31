Man dies from inhaling cooking gas

Police in Maun have confirmed the unfortunate death of a 52-year-old man who reportedly took his own life by inhaling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) with his head enclosed in a plastic bag.

The motive behind the South African national’s decision to end his life remains shrouded in mystery.

Deputy Station Commander at Maun Police Station, Assistant Superintendent Michael Bagai, officially verified the incident, disclosing that the discovery of the deceased occurred on Monday around 1400 hours at his residence in Maun’s Boseja ward.

“At present, there is no indication of foul play. He was discovered by a friend with the gas pipe in his mouth and a plastic bag wrapped around his head,” stated Bagai.

The man was reported to have been employed by one of the Safari companies in Maun at the time of his tragic passing.

Authorities are actively engaged in locating his family, with assistance from his employers, as he was residing alone.

Bagai urged individuals facing overwhelming challenges to seek professional assistance, emphasizing that many factors prompting people to take such drastic measures can often be resolved through amicable means.

“You’ll find that some of the reasons people end their lives are actually things that can be amicably resolved,” advised Bagai.